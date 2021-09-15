Western Ghats and coastal districts to receive heavy rain

Chennai :

“The Western Ghats districts – The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur and Tenkasi, and coastal districts, including Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari are likely to get moderate to heavy rain for the next two days due to southwest monsoon. Light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places of rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





He added that fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea as strong winds of 45 to 55 kmph were expected in the southwestern Arabian Sea till September 16.





In Chennai, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy with light rain in some areas for the next 48 hours.





Meanwhile, The Nilgiris received 12 cm of rainfall on Monday while it was 4 cm in Coimbatore and 1 cm in Kanniyakumari.





On Tuesday, the weather station in Nungambakkam recorded maximum temperature of 35.1 degree Celsius and minimum of 28 degree Celsius, while it was 35.3 degree Celsius and 26.5 degree Celsius at Meenambakkam weather station.