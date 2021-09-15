10-day quarantine for students from other states coming to Kovai

Coimbatore :

The latest move comes in the wake of at least 25 students of a private nursing college in Saravanampatty testing COVID positive.





“Boys and girl students, who came from Kerala and are studying in a private institution in the Coimbatore Corporation limits, have tested positive for the infection,” Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara said in a statement on Tuesday.





Therefore, students coming from other states should be quarantined for 10 days in the college hostel even if they had taken both doses under the prescribed State and central government norms.





“If students who come from other states are allowed to mingle without being quarantined, action would be initiated against the college, and the management would also be fined,” the Commissioner added.





A few students who returned to their college from Kerala two days ago with all required documents did not show any symptoms of the infection when checked at the interstate check post. But later, they developed the infection and also spread it to others.





Meanwhile, the civic body has issued a notice to the college management seeking an explanation for not informing about the students testing positive. Officials from the Health Department disinfected the hostel and the unaffected students were shifted to another hostel to prevent further spread among them.