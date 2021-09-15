Nearly 15 pc surge in daily cases in Chennai

Chennai :

Chennai recorded the highest number of cases during the day, 212, which went up from 185 on Monday. However, Health Department officials said the rise was not because of any cluster.





Coimbatore added 201 cases, Erode 128, Thanjavur 119 and Chengalpattu 116. The overall test positivity rate remained at 1 per cent, with Thanjavur reporting the highest of 2.7 per cent. It was 0.9 per cent in Chennai.





The total number of cases in the State now stands at 26,37,010, of which 16,549 are active as on Tuesday. Coimbatore has the most number of active cases, 2,197.





Deaths notified, too, went up on Tuesday to 27, including five in Coimbatore. The toll due to COVID in Tamil Nadu has reached 35,217. The bulletin added that 1,537 persons were declared recovered.