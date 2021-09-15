One more girl ends life in Tamil Nadu, Stalin vows to intensify anti-NEET battle

Chennai :

K Kanimozhi (17), daughter of Karunanidhi-Jayalakshmi from Sathampadi village near Vikkiramangalam, wanted to become a doctor right from her childhood and so her parents, both advocates, admitted her to a private boarding school in Namakkal. She had scored 562.28 out of 600 in Class 12 and later began to prepare for NEET in earnest. On Sunday, she had appeared for the exam in Thanjavur and had told her mother the questions were very tough. She had also told her mother that her dream of becoming a doctor could be shattered owing to her poor performance.





On Monday, Kanimozhi’s parents were away from the house to attend a function in Ariyalur. When they returned in the late hours, they found the door closed from inside and Kanimozhi, not responding. Thinking she was asleep, her parents peeped through the window and found her hanging from the room. The body was later sent to Jayankondam GH for autopsy. Kanimozhi’s father said that she was upset with her performance in the exam and this could have prompted her take the extreme step. Minister for Backward Welfare SS Sivasankar later visited the family and paid his condolences. “The government has passed a Bill to exempt TN from NEET and we are waiting the President’s nod and will continue to fight,” Sivasankar told the media.





There should be no more deaths, says Stalin





Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Tuesday, said that the government will take steps to abolish NEET through a legal battle.





“NEET is not an exam to measure eligibility. Impersonation, sale of question papers and fraudulent activities of coaching centres are continuously exposing the credibility of NEET. State will continue to fight against NEET which is undermining the educational justice”, said Stalin.





He added that starting from Anitha to Kanimozhi, the State has witnessed many NEET deaths and, “I not just as a Chief Minister but as a brother ask the student community and their parents that there should no more be deaths due to NEET”.