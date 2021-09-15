Sub-inspector dies of kidney ailment at city hospital

Chennai :

According to his family, Ravi had been sick for the past two years after allegedly suffering an insect bite while on duty. “A few months ago, he was diagnosed with kidney failure and recommended dialysis. However, he passed away without responding to treatment,” Raghavan, his brother, said. Ravi was on medical leave since the last week of August and was admitted to the Omandurar government hospital. He was referred to the Government Stanley hospital after he complained of severe pain on Sunday. His body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy.