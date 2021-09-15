Stalin to launch annadhanam in 3 more temples tomorrow

Madurai :

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the annadhanam hall at Sri Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, the Minister said that the department has been recovering temple lands encroached by individuals. The department is ready to initiate action on complaints by the public about the encroachment of temple lands. “We have set a mantra that the properties belonging to God are meant for God and no one should enjoy it. As per the mantra, we have retrieved 180 acres of temple land so far,” the Minister said.





“There is no chance of issuing patta to the individual, who has been residing in the temple land and the court has given clear directions on this issue,” the Minister stressed.





Sekar Babu said that the regulations for temple trusts have been modified and Thakkar has been appointed to monitor the trusts.





Meanwhile, the Minister said that the Chief Minister Stalin would launch the annadhanam scheme in the temples controlled by the HR and CE. “At least 5,000 persons will be provided food every day in each temple under the scheme. Similarly, a list of temple staff, who have been working for more than five years, will soon be prepared and their employment would be regularised. “The Chief Minister has already announced this in the Assembly,” he added.





The Minister also offered prayers at Murugan Temple in Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi on Tuesday and said that the HR&CE would form teams to conduct surprise checks and take necessary action, if required.