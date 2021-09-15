6 surrender in Thanjai

The six accused who surrendered before court in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Thiruchirapalli :

They are J Augustine (19) and B Sathyaseelan (20) of Mannivakkam in Kancheepuram district, S Praveen Kumar (20) of Vandalur Otteri Extension, N Muneeshwaran (20), M Selvakumar (21) both from Vandalur and E Ajay (21) from Oorapakkam in Chennai, surrendered before Thanjavur Judicial Magistrate (Court III) Bharathi. The Magistrate ordered for judicial custody for 15 days.