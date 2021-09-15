Ganja cases details sought from all police stations

Vellore :

Sources in Vellore police, while confirming this, attributed the collection of details about ganja cases to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s statement in the Assembly on Monday that the narcotic menace would be put down with an iron hand.





The move follows murder of Wasim Akram, a Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi functionary, by a gang in Vaniyambadi on September 10.





However, inquiries reveal that the deceased Wasim Akram and ‘Deal’ Imtiaz (his Facebook page describes him as a scrap dealer), who is the main suspect in the murder, were rivals in ganja trade. Wasim Akram sought to turn over a new leaf - on the advice of elders – when the CAA and NRC took Centre stage nearly two years ago and 24x7 agitation against both acts were staged in Vaniyambadi.





Sources said, “it was Akram who informed the police about the activities of Imtiaz leading to the raids on his house and godown on July 26 resulting in seizures of mobile phone, ganja and machetes. Imtiaz’s wife then went to Akram’s house and warned the inmates of dire consequences.”





Social activists said that “though police are to safeguard the names of informers, a cop revealed Akram’s name to Imtiaz and that led to the murder of the former. A rapid and total overhaul of the police special branch is a must as some cases are not brought to the notice of the district SP.”





“Though the murder was planned on Ganesh Chaturthi day to result in a communal conflagration, this was foiled by the quick action of the police in nabbing two of the accused near Kancheepuram,” said an official seeking anonymity.





However, those in know cite that not enough importance was given to the July 26 seizure cases and that was the reason for the shifting of the SP and the suspension of the Vaniyambadi town inspector.