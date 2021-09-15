GO on Kalaignar urban scheme issued

Chennai :

KUDS was aimed at developing infrastructure like community halls, markets, libraries and so on in urban areas and Rs 1,000 crore was announced for the year 2021-22, said Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru in the Assembly.





However, the state in the guidelines stated that the urban development scheme will be implemented in all the 121 Municipalities and 528 Town Panchayats “to fill the infrastructural gaps in these local bodies.” The vision, as envisaged by the state, is to provide water service connections to all the households, safe sewer disposal to each household either through underground sewage system or through Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP), to provide street lights and good roads.





5.5k cases withdrawn





In another GO, the state withdrew 5,570 cases filed against politicians, journalists, activists and public, filed by the previous government headed by the AIADMK. Out of the total 5,570 cases majority of the cases were on protesters against Farm Bills as 2,831 cases were withdrawn. A GO on the celebration of birth anniversary of Periyar as Social Justice Day on September 17 was also issued.