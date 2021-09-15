Kamal flays Centre over NEET leak

Chennai :

In a tweet, he wrote that when the question papers were being leaked in Jaipur for Rs 35 lakh, innocent students like Dhanush and Kanimozhi were killing themselves in the state. He criticised the Centre for staging a drama of business over the one country and one examination.





Dhanush, a 19-year-old boy allegedly killed himself at his home near Mettur in Salem district on Sunday, hours before NEET, which he was preparing to attempt for the third time. A girl student, Kanimozhi who had scored 562 out of 600 marks in Tamil Nadu Class 12 examinations committed suicide at Santhampadi village in Ariyalur district on Monday evening reportedly on the fear that she was not able to perform well in the NEET.





An MNM party release said that Kamal consoled the family members of Dhanush over phone on September 12. “Let this be the last death. No other mother should go through this. Let all of us come together to put an end to this examination,” the release quoted the mother saying to its party founder Kamal. He, in turn, assured to strongly protest to protect the future generation.