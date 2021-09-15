AIADMK invites applications for civic polls

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam and leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement said that the aspirants can avail the forms at party district unit offices and those willing to contest for district union ward posts should pay Rs 5,000 and those seeking party seats for union panchayat councils should pay Rs 3,000 for application forms.





All district secretaries in poll-bound areas should publicise the nomination related details to the party cadres and the district secretaries should ensure that the coronavirus protocols are adhered while submitting and collecting the nomination forms.





Meanwhile, the AIADMK has appointed former ministers as additional election in-charge office bearers to ensure the victory of the Opposition AIADMK candidates.





To fill 27,000 posts: SEC





Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission said it will fill about 27,000 posts in the elections to be held in two phases on October 6 and 9. According to TNSEC sources, nominations will begin from Wednesday and September 22 will be the last date for filing the papers. Scrutiny of nominations will be on September 23 and the last date for withdrawal will be September 25. Counting of votes will take place on October 12, sources said.





The government is also planning to conduct polls to casual vacancies in local bodies all over the state along with the elections announced for the nine districts, officials said.