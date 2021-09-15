Chennai :

“Till now, 77,158 agricultural power connections effected in 2010-11 is the record for the maximum number of connections provided in a calendar year. It will be surpassed this year by providing one lakh connections,” he told reporters after chairing a review meeting at Tangedco headquarters.





The Minister said that as on date, 4,52,777 farmers, who have registered for free power supply to agricultural pump sets are waiting for the connection to be effected. “Till now, free agricultural power connection is given to those registered till March 31, 2003. Similarly, those who registered paying a deposit of Rs 25,000 till 2007 and Rs 50,000 till 2009 were yet to get power connection. In the past, there were cases of people who registered under the tatkal schemes were not given supply. We have started enumeration works to avoid all this confusion and to arrive at a cutoff date for effecting the one lakh connections,” he said.





“The maximum number of connections given in a year is 2010-11 with 77,158 connections. Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the one-lakh connection soon,” he said. He noted that 9 districts will get it after polls.Steps initiated for 1L agri power connections

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Tuesday announced that the steps have been initiated to provide one lakh power connections to agricultural consumers as announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin in four-month time.





“Till now, 77,158 agricultural power connections effected in 2010-11 is the record for the maximum number of connections provided in a calendar year. It will be surpassed this year by providing one lakh connections,” he told reporters after chairing a review meeting at Tangedco headquarters.





The Minister said that as on date, 4,52,777 farmers, who have registered for free power supply to agricultural pump sets are waiting for the connection to be effected. “Till now, free agricultural power connection is given to those registered till March 31, 2003. Similarly, those who registered paying a deposit of Rs 25,000 till 2007 and Rs 50,000 till 2009 were yet to get power connection. In the past, there were cases of people who registered under the tatkal schemes were not given supply. We have started enumeration works to avoid all this confusion and to arrive at a cutoff date for effecting the one lakh connections,” he said.





“The maximum number of connections given in a year is 2010-11 with 77,158 connections. Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the one-lakh connection soon,” he said. He noted that 9 districts will get it after polls.