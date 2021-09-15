Stalin to decide on reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 8 soon, says TN Edu Minister

Chennai :

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has reviewed the situation in the meeting and will submit a report to the Chief Minister for taking a decision on starting physical classes for rest of the students.





“The minutes of the meeting would be submitted to the Chief Minister and he would take the right decision and the right time,” he said adding “the meeting also discussed that whether to open schools from Class 6 to 8 first.” He also said that a total of 83 students from across the state were infected by coronavirus after the reopening of schools from September 1.





Earlier in the day, the meeting, comprising all the Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) and health experts, had discussed all the possibilities of reopening schools for students studying in Classes 1 to 8.





A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, said most of the parents’ feedback suggests that schools could be also be opened at the elementary and middle level as their children especially studying in government and government-aided schools, who do not have online classes as it was organised in private institutions, were not keen to learn through ‘Kalvi TV,’ the state-run educational channel with broadcasts e-lessons to the students.





“In addition, private school managements also assured that they would take all precaution if government allows physical classes,” he said.