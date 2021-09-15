Keezhadi expert Amarnath back in TN

Chennai :

A copy of the Union government order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) transferred Amarnath Ramakrishna from Goa circle to Chennai circle.





Another good news for the curators and Tamil enthusiasts is that a team from central ASI has visited Thoothukudi where an ASI museum on Tamil civilisation is planned.





In 2017, Ramakrishna was transferred by the ASI amidst political uproar leading to a state wide protest and litigations before the Madras High Court. The issue also rocked the Assembly in the current budget session with the VCK MLA Aloor Shahnawaz urging the Chief Minister MK Stalin to bring back Amarnath Ramakrishna who was instrumental in the epic findings and appoint him in the state ASI Department. However, even as the issue was in discussion, the Union government has transferred Amarnath back as superintending archaeologist in Chennai circle.





“The good news is that the Union government had transferred Ramakrishna back to the TN to head the Chennai circle and archaeology is not a mere administrative work but rigorous commitment and follow up is important. Now with Ramakrishna back to the state, he can provide his expertise to those involved in the Keezhadi findings and the documentation process,” Aloor Shahnawaz told DT Next.





“Ramakrishna developed a keen understanding and knowledge of the artefacts being unearthed in Keezhadi and this data is crucial for further excavation,” the legislator said.





Now, with Tamirabharani river site excavations also revealing 3,200 years of civilisation double bonanza for the archaeologists looking out for cultural heritage.