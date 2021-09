The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state to reply to a plea seeking to quash the order of making temporary appointments of junior doctors violating the rules and regulations.

Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. File photo Madurai : The notice was issued by Justice D Krishnakumar after hearing a petition filed by G Maivizhi of Thoothukudi. The Principal Secretary, Health, on February 25, allowed continuance of 104 temporary appointees.