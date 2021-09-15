Siblings plant 5k saplings in 48 hrs

Madurai :

It’s a combined effort of B Arun and B Srikanth, who are brothers from Kallamanayakanpatti of Sivakasi taluk. They devoted their time promoting awareness about the concept of conservation. It all started at home and with ideas from Srikanth, student of polymer technology, four saplings were planted initially at the backyard. Much to their credit, 5,000 saplings were planted in just a span of 48 hours, Arun, a software developer, told DT Next.