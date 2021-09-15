Rescuer fined for teasing snakes

Coimbatore :

“Snake rescuer Ranjith has been imposed with a penalty of Rs 8,000 and booked under Section 39 (2) of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. It is a government property and the department should have been informed on his possession of the snake. But, he failed to inform and also teased them,” said TK Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer (DFO), Coimbatore. Others who were accompanying him did not handle the snake and were let off with a warning.