Tirupur SP injured in car mishap

Tirupur district SP G Shashank Sai escaped with simple injuries after his car met with a mishap on Chengapalli Bypass near Uthukuli on Tuesday morning.
Coimbatore:
The SP was returning by car after appearing in a case in Madras High Court. As one of the front wheel tyres burst, the driver lost control and the car ran down the road into a slope before coming to a halt. Uthukuli police rushed to the spot and took the SP in another car to a private hospital for first aid, before sending him home.
