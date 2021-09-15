Wed, Sep 15, 2021

H Raja takes a dig at HR and CE Min

Published: Sep 15,202104:50 AM

BJP leader H Raja on Tuesday took a personal dig at HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu for being ‘inactive’ against encroachment of temple lands.

H Raja. File photo
Coimbatore:
Speaking to reporters in Erode, after appearing in court in a case for his defamatory posts against social reformist Periyar, the BJP leader said that the court has sought an explanation from the state government regarding encroachment of temple lands within 12 weeks. “Did Sekar Babu, who is praised by Chief Minister MK Stalin, have filed the response? He does not act, but only issues empty statements. The HR & CE department, which was started to save temples, has been involved in its destruction,” he said.
