Pudukkai cop dies of suicide

Thiruchirapalli :

Kannan (51), a head constable attached to Illuppur police station had reportedly obtained two days leave for visiting temples in Rameswaram. On Tuesday around 5.30 am, Kannan reportedly left the house to buy milk. However, he did not return home. Meanwhile, people who went for a walk at Sivapuram, located the body of Kannan around 6.30 am along the rails. Initial investigation found that Kannan should have fallen against the fast moving Karaikudi-Tiruchy passenger train.