‘Lift clay without affecting lands’

Thiruchirapalli :

At the public hearing for fire clay mine expansion at Manakethi and Thathanur villages farmers urged Collector P Ramana Saraswathi that the mines expansion work should not affect the nearest farm lands as they have already witnessed threat by various modes. “These mines should strictly adhere to the government norms and speed governors should be fixed for the lorries operating for the mines,” said Sengamuthu, a social activist from Thathanur. Thathanur Palani Muthusamy, another social activist, asked to ensure the mine owners provide basic amenities to the nearby villages.