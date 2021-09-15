Wed, Sep 15, 2021

Ministers hold farewell for Purohit

Published: Sep 15,202102:36 AM

A farewell ceremony was held for outgoing Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

Banwarilal Purohit. File photo
Chennai:
Purohit who served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu for the past four years was appointed as the Governor of Punjab a few days ago. Following that, he came to the Chennai airport for boarding the flight to Punjab on Tuesday morning. In the old airport VIP gate, he was greeted by Ministers Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, Periyasammy, Ponmudi, EV Velu and government officials. The police also held a parade honouring him.
