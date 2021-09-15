Study on Rameswaram-Thalaimannar train

State Minister for PWD, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu on Tuesday directed the officials of Tamil Nadu Maritime Board to look into the possibility of commencing train service between Rameswaram and Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka.
Chennai:
“Rameswaram Boat Mail train service operated between Chennai and Thalaimannar and similarly a boat service was also operating. Officials should look into the possibility of commencing train service and should send the proposal to the Centre,” said the Minister, in the meeting with officials of TN Maritime Board, falling under Minor Ports Department.
