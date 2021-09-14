Vedanthangal sanctuary reopens after five months

Chennai :

The sanctuary, which was earlier scheduled to open in the end of October, is carrying a deserted look as birds have not yet migrated due to the early opening.





Every year, bird-watchers flock to Vedanthangal in the month of October or November, when a large number of birds from various states of India and foreign countries including Australia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar, come to the sanctuary for breeding. Many tourists, school and college students and bird watchers visit Vedanthangal for bird-watching.





Following the recent rains in Tamil Nadu, the tank in Vedanthangal has received a small amount of water inflow, which is attracting a small number of birds. With the onset of the regular monsoon in the state, it is expected that the tank will receive a good amount of water inflow, which will eventually attract more number of birds. Meanwhile, since the sanctuary was opened in a hurry, there is no proper maintenance.





Vedanthangal village is located near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district. The Bird Sanctuary is located on a 73 acre lake under the control of the Public Works Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu.