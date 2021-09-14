Western Ghats and coastal districts of TN to receive rainfall for the next 48 hours

Chennai :

The Regional Meteorological Center forecasted that the Western Ghats and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu to witness heavy rain for the next two days. The center has cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea of the Arabian Sea due to strong winds.





“The Western Ghats districts – Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur and Thenkasi, and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram and Kanyakumari to experience moderate to heavy rain for the next two days due to southwest monsoon. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain to occur at isolated places of rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





The official added that the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as strong winds of 45kmp to 55 kmph are expected in the southwestern Arabian Sea till September 16.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy and light rain to occur in some areas for the next 48 hours.





On Tuesday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded the maximum temperature which was 35.1 degrees Celsius and 35.3 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius and 26.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Meanwhile, various districts recorded the highest amount of rainfall on Monday, including Nilgris received 12 cm of rainfall, Coimbatore 4 cm, and Kanyakumari recorded one cm of rainfall.