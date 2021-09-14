CM Stalin inaugurates Tamil Nadu's first Genetic Analysis Laboratory

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu's own Genetic Analysis Laboratory at the Public Health Laboratory campus for the testing of COVID-19 samples was launched on Tuesday. Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Genetic Analysis Laboratory that has been set up at the cost of Rs. 4 crores.





The virus that causes SARS Cov-2 infection undergoes genomic changes and that further intensifies the impact of the infection. Genetic analysis is needed to detect mutated viruses and thus, genetic analysis is required. So far, COVID-19 samples were sent to Union Government-run genetic analysis laboratories in Karnataka and Telangana, and results were delayed. However, for the first time, a State has set up its own genetic laboratory.





The state health department officials say that early detection of mutated coronaviruses can be done at an early stage in the laboratory. By taking preventive measures accordingly, the impact of COVID-19 can be prevented in the State.





Chief Minister also handed over appointment orders to nine persons selected for the post of Skilled Assistant Grade-II through the Medical Personnel Selection Board and to 82 personnel for the post of assistants in the State Health Transport Department.