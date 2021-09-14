Tue, Sep 14, 2021

Tamil Nadu to provide 1 lakh agriculture power connections in next six months

Published: Sep 14,202102:31 PM by Online Desk

The Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji has announced that the State Government will provide one lakh agriculture service connections to the farmers on a fast track basis in the next six months.

Minister Senthil Balaji (File Photo)
Chennai:
The State government had announced that it will provide one lakh agriculture service connections to the farmers, during the recently concluded Assembly session.

Accordingly, the Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji has announced that the State Government will provide one lakh agriculture service connections to the farmers on a fast track basis within the next six months.

He had earlier proposed to set up a solar power park with 4,000 MW capacity in the districts, excluding corporation and municipality limits. Announcing a 500 MW each capacity pumped storage power plants in Kothayaru in Kanniyakumari and Manalaru in Theni districts, he also proposed to establish 11 new pumped storage power plants with a total capacity of 7,500 MW on feasibility basis.

