Banwarilal Purohit bids adieu to Tamil Nadu, new Governor to assume office soon

Chennai :

Earlier, a handover ceremony, including a police parade, was held for him at the airport. Ministers Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, I Periyasamy, Ponmudi, EV Vellu, and government officials were present at the ceremony.





Purohit said that his mind is "filled with a sense of gratitude" to Tamil Nadu where he found "unmitigated love and appreciation" from people, the bureaucracy, the academia, and "most importantly the political community across a wide spectrum." "I express my most sincere gratitude towards all the people in all walks of life to have accepted me as an integral part of the larger society in Tamil Nadu," he added. Pointing to electoral battles, the Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls, he said despite "political acrimony" he found the state and its people warm and welcoming. R N Ravi, a former top IPS official who served Nagaland, has been named the Governor of Tamil Nadu. Purohit continues to be TN Governor, till the assumption of office by Ravi.





RN Ravi will take over as the new Governor of Tamil Nadu on September 17. He is expected to arrive in Chennai from Delhi at 8.40 pm on September 16.



