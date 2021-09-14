Tamil Nadu Engg Admissions rank list released, 13 students secure 200 aggregate marks

Chennai :

The much-awaited rank list of the students, seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu, was published on Tuesday morning with a total of 13 candidates secured the maximum aggregate marks of 200.





Names of as many as 1,36,973 students in the general category have appeared in the rank list, which was prepared by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts engineering admissions in the State.





As the Tamil Nadu government introduced a horizontal reservation of 7.5% in professional courses for the students studied in State-run schools, a separate rank list was also prepared for those applications.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said of the total 24,000 applicants, as many as 15,161 students, who had studied in the government schools from Class VI to Class XII continuously, have appeared in the rank list.





Accordingly, a total of eight students from the State-run schools have secured above 197 aggregate marks with G Viswanathan is on the top of the list by securing 197.9 cutoff marks.





Similarly, of the total 20 applicants, two students falling under the differently-abled category and who studied in government schools have got more than 170 aggregate marks.





The official said this academic year 440 colleges are included in counselling and the total available seats are 1,51,870.





Higher Education Secretary D Karthikeyan said in cases where more than one student has secured the same marks in the common merit list, the inter-se-merit among the candidate would be determined by taking into account of percentage of marks in a different subject, which would in order-wise.





According to him, the list of candidates, who have got the same total marks, the rank list will be prepared firstly by taking into account of percentage secured in Mathematics.





Even if the candidates got the same aggregate and same marks in the Mathematics, percentage of marks secured by the students in Physics will be considered.





The third one would be the percentage scored an optional subject, which was selected by the students. Further, the percentage of total marks in the qualifying exams (mid-term test or revision exams) will be considered as the fourth option and the fifth choice is to take the total percentage of marks secured in the Class X examination.





The sixth option would be calculated as per the birth date of the candidates. A senior official from the Higher Education Department also added that this year the cut-off marks will also be increased compared to the previous year.