Ariyalur student kills self after appearing for NEET

Two days after the death of Dhanush, another NEET aspirant killed herself after appearing for the test on Tuesday. The student, Kanimozhi, is the daughter of Karunanidhi from Thularankurichi, Ariyalur.
Ariyalur:
TRIGGER WARNING: THIS CONTENT MAY CAUSE EMOTIONAL DISTRESS
Kanimozhi was said to be upset ever since she appeared for the NEET that was held on Sunday. The student had scored 562 for 600 in Class 12 exams.
According to sources, Kanimozhi killed herself by hanging in her room.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind her extreme decision.
It may be recalled that another NEET aspirant, Dhanush from Koozhiyoor village near Mettur in Salem, killed himself while preparing for NEET a few days ago.
Meanwhile, the State government on Monday adopted a Bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and provide admission to UG courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and Homeopathy based on Class 12 marks.
