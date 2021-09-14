Ariyalur student kills self after appearing for NEET

Ariyalur :

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS CONTENT MAY CAUSE EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

Kanimozhi was said to be upset ever since she appeared for the NEET that was held on Sunday. The student had scored 562 for 600 in Class 12 exams.





According to sources, Kanimozhi killed herself by hanging in her room.





Police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind her extreme decision.



