DMK men assaulted by locals for ransacking tea stall

Residents of a village in Thanjavur district assaulted a group of DMK functionaries who created ruckus at a tea stall for delay in issuing cigarettes to them on Sunday evening.

The ransacked tea stall on Mannargudi-Pattukkottai branch road in Thanjavur on Monday

Thiruchirapalli : Sources said, Anandan (48) from Soorakottai in Thanjavur, was running a tea stall at Mannargudi-Pattukkottai branch road. Eight persons, including the Mannargudi town DMK youth wing secretary Sudhakar (42), DMK farmers wing organiser Pandavar (52), student wing deputy secretary Murugesan (48), came to have tea in the stall on Sunday evening.



While consuming tea, they asked for cigarettes from the woman, Revathy, at the tea stall. Since she delayed the cigarette, they abused and attempted to assault her. Soon she raised an alarm and tea stall owner Anandan’s son Vasanthan (24) and other workers rushed to the spot and pacified them. But, the group ignored them, ransacked the tea stall and assaulted Vasanthan and the workers.



On hearing the noise at the stall, villagers rushed to the spot and assaulted them in which Sudhakar, Murugesan, Pandavar and his associates Isaiyarasan (39), Prabhu (27) and Suresh (32) sustained injuries. Revathy, Vasanthan, two workers - Thirupathi (25) and Baskar (24) - and Karthikeyan (35), a customer were also hurt in the attack by DMK men.



Based on a complaint from Revathi, police registered a case against the six DMK functionaries while a case has been registered against nine persons from Soorakkottai.