Left parties welcome anti-NEET Bill

Left parties on Monday welcomed the state passing a Bill seeking exemption from the NEET and urged the Union government to give its assent without any delay.

Representative image

Chennai : In a statement, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that NEET is forcibly snatching away medical education opportunities of the state students. Mutharasan accused the previous AIADMK government, which passed the resolution unanimously in the Assembly, did not try to get assent for it nor was it interested in conducting a legal battle. He alleged that AIADMK betrayed the state students by remaining loyal to the BJP. He said that his party would like to appreciate CM for passing the anti-NEET Bill and to fight for social justice. CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that due to imposition of the NEET, invaluable students’ lives are being lost and it cannot be allowed to continue