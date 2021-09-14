Vanathi’s son injured in car mishap

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan’s son escaped with simple injuries after his car met with a mishap in Salem on Sunday night.

Chennai : Police said Adarsh, 23, who is working in Chennai was driving down the Butterfly Park in Kondalampatti, when he lost control in a curve and crashed his car into a side wall before the vehicle turned upside down. Police rescued the youth, who escaped with minor injuries. After taking first aid in a private hospital, he then proceeded towards Chennai in another car. Police said Adarsh was returning to Chennai after coming to Coimbatore for a family function two days ago. The Annadanapatti police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.