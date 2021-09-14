Vaniyambadi inspector suspended

In the wake of massive outcry after murder of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi leader Wasim Akram by a gang recently, Vaniyambadi town inspector Govindasamy was suspended by Vellore range DIG AG Babu on Sunday.
Vellore: Tirupattur SP Sibi Chakravarthy has been transferred. Locals claimed that Akram would have been alive had the cops arrested those involved in ganja peddling case on time. Sources said that based on a tip off on July 26, former Tirupattur SP Sibi Charavarthy raided the houses and godown of one Deal Imtiaz and seized 10 machetes, 10 mobile phones and 8 kg ganja. Imtiaz and two of his henchmen escaped. Locals said that had Imtiaz and his henchmen been arrested soon after the raid, Akram would not have been killed last Friday.
