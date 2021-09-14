Appeal to trace 11 fishermen

Sources said that 11 Indian fishermen, who ventured into the sea off Kochi, went missing on Sunday night. They set off around 4 pm on Sunday, however, one of the crew on board found fellow fishers missing and informed their kin who sought the assistance of International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET).

Representative image Madurai : P Justin Antony, president, INFIDET said the fishermen were found missing by the fellow fishers at around 11.45 pm, when they crossed 12 nautical miles at mid sea. Citing these, he requested government authorities for naval and aerial search to help rescue those missing fishermen at the earliest. Among those missing, five fishermen belong to Kanniyakumari, one from Nagapattinam and three from Kerala and two others from Assam, he said. Related Tags : fishermen | missing