Farmer killed by armed gang in Namakkal

A heavily armed gang murdered a 62-year-old farmer at Belukurichi village near Kollimalai in Namakkal district on Sunday night.
Coimbatore: Police said the deceased Rajendran from ‘Maanthoppu’ area was sitting in a cot in front of his house, while his wife Suganya, 50, was busy with household work inside. Police said the gang armed with sickle, knife and weapons launched a murderous attack on Rajendran. He received multiple stab injuries on his chest and neck and bled to death on the spot. The special teams of police have secured four members of the gang suspected to be involved in the murder. They suspect property dealings to be a motive behind it.
Conversations