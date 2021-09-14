Month-long budget session ends, House adjourned sine die

The one-month-long Assembly session, which commenced on August 13, ended on Monday after Speaker M Appavu accepted and passed the motion of adjourning the Assembly sine die.

File photo

Chennai : The first session of the 16th Legislative Assembly commenced on June 21 with the address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit and went for 4 days with members speaking on the Governor’s address and subsequently, the budget session went on for 24 days during which the House totally sat for 126 hours and 3 mins. Evening session was conducted only on September 8.



During the Governor’s address, 22 members spoke for 9 hours and 54 minutes in which DMK members spoke for 3 hours and 6 mins, AIADMK members spoke for 4 hours and 23 minutes and the remaining was utilized by Chief Minister MK Stalin while participating in the debate spoke for 42 mins.



Similarly, in the Budget session that was held for four days, 22 members spoke for 11 hours and 41 minutes in which DMK members spoke for 5 hours and 13 minutes and AIADMK members spoke for 2 hours and 39 minutes as AIADMK was not present in the Assembly for two days. Members of other parties spoke for 3 hours and 45 minutes.



Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan delivered his reply for 58 minutes and Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, who presented the first ever independent Agriculture budget, spoke for 56 minutes in his reply.



In the demand for grants session that was held for 43 hours and 36 minutes, DMK members spoke for 21 hours and 30 mins, AIADMK members spoke for 12 hours and one minute and members of other parties spoke for 10 hours and 5 minutes. The Chief Minister spoke for 39 minutes for departments under his control and nine minutes for 13 other departments.



The Speaker said that after 10 years a Chief Minister has given a reply during the question hour and that too for a member of the Opposition.



The Assembly also witnessed passing of many historical bills, including the one seeking exemption for TN from NEET, 7.5 per cent reservation for students in professional courses and so on. Many announcements under Rule 110 of TN Assembly Rules, which were supported by Opposition parties, including Social Justice Day, initiatives to mark freedom fighter VOC’s centenary and others.