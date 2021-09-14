In last 10 years, of 1,704 projects only 1,167 implemented: PTR

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday said that out of the total projects worth Rs 3.2 lakh crore announced under Rule 110 of Tamil Nadu Assembly Rules in the last 10 years of AIADMK government, projects worth only Rs 87,405 crore have been implemented.

Chennai : “In the last 10 years, of the 1,704 announcements made, only 1,167 projects have been implemented,” Thiaga Rajan informed the House.



During a debate on Rule 110 announcements, the Minister earlier, said that he would gather complete data of announcements made under Rule 110 and will publish them in the Assembly.



As assured, Thiaga Rajan on the final day of the Assembly said that for many of the Rule 110 announcements even Government Orders (GOs) were not issued and for the remaining funds were not allotted.



Out of the 537 announcements that were not implemented, GO was not issued for 398 projects and for 143 projects no fund was allotted. For the remaining 20 announcements no instructions were given.



The Finance Minister said that on many occasions the funds allotted for the announcements made under Rule 110 were higher than the total expenditure planned by the state government in the budget. Only smaller projects were executed and mega projects were just announced for the sake of the announcement. A classic example is the Mega Solar Power project in Kadaladi which was announced at a cost of Rs 24,000 crore, in 2015, but never started.