87 pc of water units operating sans NOCs: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India’s report for the year 2019, tabled in the Assembly on Monday has found out 87 per cent of the drinking water companies that operated in the state, in 2019, has not obtained NOC from the officials.
Chennai: “Out of 1,368 packaged drinking water companies operating in Tamil Nadu, only 181 companies (13 per cent) had obtained NOC from chief engineer, State Ground and Surface Water Resources Data Centre (SG&SWRDC) and the remaining 1,187 companies had not obtained NOC from SG&SWRDC. The risk of not obtaining NOCs would lead to over exploitation and indiscriminate use of ground water which is already critical in most areas,” the report stated.
CAG report has further stated that in Vellore and Villupuram districts out of total 134 drinking water companies 42 are situated in over exploited and critical revenue firkas.
Bad milk quality
In a shocking find, the CAG said none of the 10,295 milk samples tested in Kancheepuram-Tiruvallur circle are of good quality.
“The test results of 10,295 Methylene Blue Reduction Time (MBRT) conducted for 30 days in eight District Cooperative Milk Producers Unions (DCMPUs) revealed that the quality of milk was poor in 51 per cent of samples and the remaining 49 per cent of the samples the quality was fair. None of the samples were of either good or very good quality,” the CAG report stated.
Moreover, the placement in the TNAU has drastically reduced over the years, said the report.
The number of students placed for employment reduced from 22 to 19 per cent in respect of UG and 43 to 26 per cent in PG courses during the period 2016-17 to 2018-19.
CAG report has further stated that in Vellore and Villupuram districts out of total 134 drinking water companies 42 are situated in over exploited and critical revenue firkas.
Bad milk quality
In a shocking find, the CAG said none of the 10,295 milk samples tested in Kancheepuram-Tiruvallur circle are of good quality.
“The test results of 10,295 Methylene Blue Reduction Time (MBRT) conducted for 30 days in eight District Cooperative Milk Producers Unions (DCMPUs) revealed that the quality of milk was poor in 51 per cent of samples and the remaining 49 per cent of the samples the quality was fair. None of the samples were of either good or very good quality,” the CAG report stated.
Moreover, the placement in the TNAU has drastically reduced over the years, said the report.
The number of students placed for employment reduced from 22 to 19 per cent in respect of UG and 43 to 26 per cent in PG courses during the period 2016-17 to 2018-19.
Conversations