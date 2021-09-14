New commissionerates, life guard unit on Marina, NRI wing at DGP office announced

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday made a host of new announcements for the state police, including establishment of two new commissionerates for Greater Chennai City police and creation of a Life Guard unit in Marina.

Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo)

Chennai : Replying to the debate on demand for grants for police department in the Assembly, Stalin said the government has planned to reform Greater Chennai City Police at par with other metros in the country. Accordingly, a separate commissionerate would be established for Avadi and Tambaram. With the announcement, Greater Chennai police would be trifurcated into three commissionerates.



Life guard unit at Marina



Announcing a new Marina Beach Life Guard Unit to prevent drownings on the Marina, the CM announced that a new unit headed by an inspector of Coastal Security Wing would be established soon. The unit would consist of members of Coastal Security Group and Fire and Rescue Services personnel besides 12 fishermen who would be roped in on contract basis.



The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of a new State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre to prevent, crack and raise awareness over cybercrimes. SIRPI (Students in Responsible Police Initiatives) would be set up in 100 schools to engage students in police activities at a cost of Rs 4.25 crore. The government has also announced cybercrime police stations in the four zones of Chennai city and staff for the stations would be sourced on redeployment basis.



A separate wing would be established at the DGP office to address the concerns of NRIs, especially in hastily acting on their complaints and apprising them. A tourist police wing would be set up to ensure public safety in tourist hotspots.