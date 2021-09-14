700 lifers to be freed on Anna’s birth anniversary

The state government has proposed to release 700 convicts serving life terms in various state prisons on the 113th birth anniversary of former chief minister CN Annadurai.
Chennai: Replying to the debate on demand for grants for the Home Department in the Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin told the House that about 700 convicts serving life-term would be released during Anna’s 113th birth anniversary on September 15 on humanitarian grounds by reducing their sentence as per existing rules.
A government order would be issued in this regard soon, the CM informed the House.
On Justice Arumugasamy Commission probing the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the Chief Minister said that they have asked the commission to conclude its report soon.
Meanwhile in Tiruchy, reacting to the announcement, BJP National General Secretary and Tamil Nadu BJP In-charge CT Ravi on Monday said that releasing 700 life convicts is a threat not only to the state, but also to the nation and it is a dangerous decision and against the national interest.
