Kodanad culprits can’t escape: CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday informed the Assembly that the real culprits of Kodanad murder-cum-heist case cannot escape.

Coimbatore : Replying to the debate on demand for grants for the Home Department, Stalin recalled the statement Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami made in the House on September 9 and said, “I would like to inform the House that the real culprits, whoever they are, cannot escape.” The statement was received with heavy banging on the benches by the ruling party MLAs.



‘Laid foundation for peaceful living’



Remarking that unlike the previous regime, there is no violence or caste conflicts or religious conflict or shoot out or oppression in the incumbent regime, Stalin said, “This is the major achievement of this regime. We have laid the foundation for the people to lead a peaceful life.”Probe ordered into road accident stats mismatch



Rebutting the claims of Opposition members, who quoted Union Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari as saying that road accidents have reduced in Tamil Nadu in the AIADMK regime, the CM said that statistics on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) suggest otherwise.