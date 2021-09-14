Assembly witnesses rare political bonhomie

The first budget session of the 16th Legislative Assembly which concluded on Monday witnessed rare and unusual political developments.

Chennai : The unusual gestures came from the principal Opposition AIADMK like welcoming the ruling DMK’s schemes and the way the Assembly was conducted. The AIADMK leaders extended congratulatory messages to the resolution brought in by Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulating DMK general secretary Duraimurugan for completing 50 years in the Assembly. AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam stated that he is a fan of DMK leader M Karunanidhi.



The AIADMK also welcomed the CM’s announcements on Mahakavi day to commemorate poet Bharathi and the social justice day celebration to mark the anniversary of DK founder Periyar.



The Assembly proceedings were such that actor Vijay Sethupathi termed the replies as interesting with the political parties sharing a new bonhomie sparring the usual political walkouts by the Opposition. The versatile actor in a recent social media comment, said that there is a healthy debate between the ruling and the opposition.



Political commentators also see this session as a new trend in the recent past. The AIADMK has praised its arch rival at least on four occasions and this is a rare event in a session, opined political commentator Priyan.



“Former minister and AIADMK senior KA Sengottaiyan had heaped praises on Speaker M Appavoo as a man of reputation and termed the conduct of Assembly as an exemplary one in the recent past and this comment comes in the midst of AIADMK MLAs staging walkout charging that the voice of Opposition is suppressed in the Assembly,” wondered political commentator S Agneeswaran.