Two killed in separate accidents

Two people died in separate road accidents in Sriperumbudur and Chromepet on Monday.

Representative image

Chennai : Bakri (50) of Santhavelur village near Sriperumbudur was travelling to EB colony in Santhavelur village with Paramasivam (42) on his bike. When they were crossing the GST Road, a speeding car rammed on the bike leaving them injured. The onlookers rushed them to Sriperumbudur government hospital but Bakri died without responding to treatment. The Sriperumbudur police are trying to trace the car with the help of CCTV footage.



In the second incident, a driver who was sleeping at a construction site near Chromepet was run over by a lorry on Monday. Suresh (20) of Chromepet, a lorry driver, came to the site early on Monday and was sleeping after parking his lorry. A few hours later, Iyyapan (35) who came to the site with a load of stones reversed his lorry without noticing that Suresh was sleeping on the ground. Police said the lorry ran over Suresh killing him instantly. A team from Shankar Nagar station sent the body for autopsy and arrested Iyyapan.