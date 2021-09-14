TNEA-2021: Rank list to be released today

With the enrolment procedures including certificate verification over, the Higher Education Department is all set to release the rank list for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) on Tuesday.
Chennai: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), the wing of the Higher Education Department and in charge of conducting engineering admissions in the State, had received applications from the students from July 26 to August 24. A total of about 1.38 lakh students have enrolled and uploaded their certificates besides making the registration payment.
A senior official from the DoTE said: “A total of 1,38,533 students have so far enrolled and uploaded their certificates”.
As the Tamil Nadu government introduced a horizontal reservation of 7.5 per cent in professional courses for the students who studied in the State-run schools, the official pointed out that of the total, about 24,000 applicants for engineering seats were from government institutions.
“The rank list would be prepared based on the horizontal reservation,” he said adding, “after completing counselling for government school students from September 17 to 24, the counselling for students who fall in the general category would begin from September 27 and will go on till October 17”.
The official said after the completion of general category counselling, supplementary counselling will begin from October 19 to 23.
“Publication of tentative allotment will be notified once counselling gets over,” he said adding, “after confirmation of allotment option, the authorities of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021) would release final allotment of institution and branch”.
He said after the final allotment, the students who got the engineering seats of their choice according to the rank list would be instructed to report to the institution on a specific date, which would also be notified.
