Fewer absentees for NEET this year

Of the 1.10 students who had applied for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), about one lakh students appeared for the exam at 224 centres on Sunday.

Chennai : Of the 17,992 students who had registered for NEET UG in Chennai, at least 800 students were absent, amounting to 96 per cent of the attendance. At least 97 per cent of students appeared for the exam in Tirupur, while 95.53 appeared in Coimbatore. Tiruchy saw a total of 96 per cent attendance and Madurai 88 per cent.



About 7,000 students undertook the examination in Tamil, while others wrote the exam in English. The students opined that the paper pattern was easier than in previous years. The officials with the selection committee said the attendance has improved from previous years in several districts across the State and there were fewer absentees. The attendance has improved this year when compared to the previous year that saw 80 per cent of the total attendance in Tamil Nadu as 99,610 students appeared for the exam.



Meanwhile, students who were denied admission to the examination hall due to various reasons took to Twitter and demanded re-examination and verification of the documents again.



“The overall percentage of students appearing for NEET against those who applied for the exam has improved from 2020. The exams were smooth in most of the centres as clear instructions were given upon registration. The appeals for re-examination and other verifications have not been made to the selection committee yet. We will consider them if any complaints are raised,” said a senior official from the state selection committee.