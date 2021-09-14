2.26 crore children in State to receive deworming tablets

The State Health department will distribute deworming tablets to 2.26 crore children in the State. Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the tablets will be given as a single dose to all the children as part of the National Deworming Week in two rounds.
Chennai: The State Health department has made arrangements to conduct deworming camp at all Anganwadi centres, auxiliary health centres, primary health centres, government schools, government-aided schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu.
The deworming programme was halted for a few years and is again being emphasized by the State Health department. Deworming tablets (Albendazole) will be distributed to all children between one and 19 years of age and for women between 20 and 30 (infertile and non-lactating) in two rounds — first round from September 13 to 18 and second from September 20 to 25. Children below two years of age will be given 200 mg tablet of Albendazole.
The Health Minister said 2.26 crore children aged 1-19 and 54,67,069 women (pregnant and non-lactating) aged 20-30 will be given deworming tablets in Tamil Nadu.
He added that about 54,439 Anganwadi workers and health workers are undergoing training in providing deworming tablets. He urged the parents to ensure that their children receive the tablets to prevent worm infections in future.
“We have also started the pneumococcal vaccines in Tamil Nadu and 70,000 children have benefitted. It will reduce the risk of pneumonia and other related health problems in children,” he added.
