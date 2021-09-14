22 more succumb to pandemic virus in Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 numbers saw a slight decline in the State, recording 1,580 new cases on Monday. With this, the total number of pandemic cases in Tamil Nadu has reached 26,35,419.
Chennai: While the cases in Coimbatore stood at 204, Chennai had 185 cases. Erode reported 137 cases, Thanjavur 109 cases and Chengalpattu 105.
The decline in the cases is likely due to a decline in the daily testing as only 1,53,081 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total positivity rate in the State stood at one per cent. The highest TPR of 2.6 was reported in Thanjavur, while Chennai saw a positivity of 0.9 per cent. Currently, there are 16,522 active cases of COVID-19 in the State.
As many as 22 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total death toll due to COVID-19 in the State to 35,190. The highest number of six deaths were reported in Chennai on Monday. As many as 1,509 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,83,707.
