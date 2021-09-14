Tue, Sep 14, 2021

Rural local body polls in 9 districts on Oct 6 and 9

Published: Sep 14,202112:52 AM

Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) on Monday announced the dates for the civic polls to rural local bodies in nine districts. They will be held in two phases on October 6 and 9, State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar said.

Chennai: Palanikumar, who conducted the final round of meeting with Collectors of the nine poll-bound districts, added that the model code of conduct comes into effect immediately. The counting for the districts  Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tirupattur and Ranipettai — will be on October 12.

He also said the commission is taking all steps to conduct the polls for all the municipalities and municipal corporations in the State.

The nine districts have 76,59,720 voters in total. Of them, 37,77,524 are men and 38,81,361 are women while 835 are transgenders.


