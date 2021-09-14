Rural local body polls in 9 districts on Oct 6 and 9

Chennai :

The nine districts have 76,59,720 voters in total. Of them, 37,77,524 are men and 38,81,361 are women while 835 are transgenders.









Palanikumar, who conducted the final round of meeting with Collectors of the nine poll-bound districts, added that the model code of conduct comes into effect immediately. The counting for the districts Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tirupattur and Ranipettai — will be on October 12.He also said the commission is taking all steps to conduct the polls for all the municipalities and municipal corporations in the State.