Ola announces world’s largest women-only EV factory in TN

Tamil Nadu is gearing up for an electrifying start in the EV space. On Monday, Ola’s top boss Bhavish Aggarwal announced on social media that he plans on deploying an all-women workforce on the shopfloor of Ola’s EV factory.
Chennai: Ola Future factory is planning to employ over 10,000 women, to emerge as the world’s largest women-only factory. “We have invested significantly in training and upskilling the women workforce in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola Futurefactory,” Aggarwal says.
“Ola’s facility is expected to be built by next year and will have the full capacity to produce 10 million vehicles per annum. Enabling women with economic opportunities improves not just their lives but that of their families and, indeed, the whole community. In fact, studies show that just providing women parity in the labour workforce can grow India’s GDP by 27 per cent,” he pointed out.
